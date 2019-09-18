Mark J. Crawford
Feb. 17, 1965 – Aug. 24, 2019
Mark James Crawford was born Feb. 17, 1965, in Friend to Janet (Ricenbaw) and Ronald D. Crawford. He passed away suddenly on Aug. 24, 2019, at his home in Exeter at the age of 54 years, 6 months and 7 days.
Mark was welcomed at their farm home east of Cordova by two older siblings, Lori and Dean. Sadly, later that fall of 1965, their father was killed in a tragic car accident. Janet moved her family to Friend and in 1967, married Joel Pospisil. They began a new family and added brothers, John and Alan.
Mark was affectionately known by many as “Bert.” Most people don’t know that he gained this nickname by resembling the 1970s cartoon, Fat Albert. While in high school, Mark enjoyed football, wrestling and making lifelong friends. He graduated in 1983 from Friend High School.
On Nov. 9, 1982, Mark became a father to Dustin James. After high school, Mark worked close to home for his dad at Friend Fertilizer. In September 1987, he decided to enlist in the United States Army and serve his country. Dustin was so proud of his dad while he endured Mark’s deployment to Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. After four years in the Army, he was honorably discharged in 1991. He took a job in Alabama. Then in 1996, he decided to move home to Friend and start farming with his dad.
On June 17, 2000, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Beth) Loukota and gained two daughters, Ashley and Whitney. As a new family, Mark, Beth, Dustin, Ashley and Whitney resided on a farm outside of Milligan.
Mark and Beth later moved to Exeter. They enjoyed traveling, long weekends in Omaha, baseball games, Husker football and trips to the casino. Mark loved to play Blackjack. He never met a stranger, even at the table. Mark loved meeting and talking to new people.
Mark was a proud “Grampy” to seven grandchildren and was looking forward to welcoming the eighth early next year. He loved kids and spoiled them every chance he could.
Mark embarked on a new journey in early 2018 and started his own trucking company. He was enjoying his work and took great pride in his semi.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Brandt; father, Ronald D. Crawford; father-in-law, James “Doc” Loukota; grandparents, Ralph and Winnie Crawford, James and Dorothy Ricenbaw and Lewis “Tobe” and Ann Pospisil; and an infant nephew, Mark Rodney Crawford.
Mark will be missed by many, including his wife, Beth Crawford of Exeter; children and their spouses, Dustin and Megan Crawford of Exeter, Ashley and Clint Foutch of Friend and Whitney and Tommy Zweifel of Gretna; grandchildren, Emmett, Evan, Emsley and Everett Crawford, Addison and Cora Foutch and Ryan Zweifel; parents, Joel and Janet Pospisil of Friend; mother-in-law, Agnes Loukota of Exeter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dean and Judy Crawford of Friend, John Pospisil and Bonnie Galusha of Friend and Alan and Sherri Pospisil of Geneva; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Mark was held Aug. 30, 2019, at the Milligan Auditorium in Milligan, with Kim Dunker officiating the service. The recorded selections “The Song Remembers When,” “I Wouldn’t have Missed it for the World” and “When I Get Where I’m Going” were played during the service.
Honorary pallbearers for the service included Matt Harre, Mark Benorden, Gary Noble, John Weber, Norman Brandt, Adam Chrans, Paul St. Louis, John Graham and Lane Strate. Interment was in the Exeter Cemetery, with military honors by William Sullivan Exeter American Legion Post 218. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation.
