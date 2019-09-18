A court case alleging 40 felony counts against Aaron E. Ogren, 30, of Exeter, has been continued until October.
Ogren was arrested April 9 after investigators found 200 dead animals and 200 other livestock in poor condition at his feedlot April 3.
The case was bound over from county to district court in May, and Ogren pleaded not guilty to all 40 felony charges at his arraignment June 11. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Aug. 13, but was continued by judge’s order until Oct. 8 at 9:45 a.m. in Fillmore County District Court.
Ogren is out on a $300,000 bond (10%). The charges include one count of theft by unlawful taking over $5,000, nine counts of illegal sale, trade or disposal of livestock and 30 counts of abandonment or cruel neglect to animals resulting in injury or death.
Twenty-six witnesses are listed on court documents.
