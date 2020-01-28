Janet A. Smetter
Dec. 5, 1960 – Jan. 25, 2020
Janet Ann Smetter was born Dec. 5, 1960, in Friend, the third of five children to Homer W. and Genive V. (Steider) Smetter, and passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at Tabatha Care Center in Crete at age 59.
As a young girl she attended Beaver Crossing Public School and graduated with the class of 1979 from Centennial High School. Janet furthered her education by attending Southeast Community College, studying computer programming and later switching her major to the clerical program. She became a member of the United Methodist Church in Beaver Crossing, joining in seventh grade. She sent out birthday and get-well cards for the church for several years.
Janet moved to Lincoln in 1994 and worked for Acton Company providing mailing setups. She also was employed as a production worker for Carol Wright Sales and retired from Community Alternative of Nebraska as a special needs provider for the last nine years. Working with special needs adults was the one job she enjoyed the most. Janet loved working there and whenever possible, she would have a client with her. Janet loved keeping up with the activities of her nieces and nephews, for they were her world and the light of her life. She loved to send out thoughtful cards and write letters, and people would know who was it from by the envelope, which was of a different color. Janet had the gift of gab and never met a stranger.
She is survived by her four sisters and their spouses, including her twin-sister, Judy and John Kunert, Carol and Kenny White and Tracy Payne, all of Beaver Crossing, and Terry Schmailzl and special friend Rob Fredrick of Lincoln; nine nieces and nephews, Eric, Nathan and Brent (Holly) White, all of Beaver Crossing, Melissa (James) Streit and Tysha (Aaron) Smith, all of Seward, Tara (Anthony) Due of Exeter, Molly (Austin) Miller of Utica and Matthew (Ira) Schmailzl and Mila (Tyler) Miller, all of Lincoln; and 15 great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her father, Homer, in 1999 and mother, Genive “Jenny,” in 2006; a special brother-in-law, Lonnie Miller, in 2018; grandparents, Bill and Carrie Smetter, Vernon and Dorothy Dickey and Elmer Steider; and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Michelle Kanzaki and the Rev. Pat Norris officiating. Interment will be in the Beaver Crossing Cemetery. Pallbearers are Eric White, Nathan White, Brent White, Matthew Schmailzl, Hunter Streit, Draven Payne, Kaden Brown, Bill Smetter and Larry Schmailzl. Honorary pallbearers are her nieces and great-nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at laubermoore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.