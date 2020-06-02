Isaac J. Speece
Sept. 15, 2008 – May 28, 2020
Isaac John Speece was born Sept. 15, 2008, in Hastings to Brett and Jill (Maiwald) Speece and went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Friend at the age of 11.
Isaac was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cordova, attended Friend Public Schools and was ready to enter the sixth grade this fall. He enjoyed attending school with his classmates, spending time outdoors, going for walks and ranger rides. Isaac loved watching bubbles and reading books of all kinds. He had a contagious smile and unforgettable laugh that could be heard echoing the halls of the school.
Isaac is survived by his parents, Brett and Jill Speece, Friend; grandparents, Marion Maiwald of Harlan, Iowa, Susan Maiwald, Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Anita Speece and friend, Steve Brown, Omaha; great-grandmother, Marguerite “Dee” George, Grand Island; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Todd W. Speece; and great-grandparents, John and Bertha Smith, Pauline and Matthew Maiwald, Roy and Katherine Speece and Raymond George.
A funeral service was June 3 at the Friend Public Schools with Pastor Michelle Kanzaki officiating. Pallbearers were Colton Maiwald, Jackson Speece, Elly Speece and Heath Maiwald. Honorary pallbearers are all his fifth grade classmates. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation for all-inclusive playground equipment. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lauberfh.com.
