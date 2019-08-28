The Southeast Nebraska Corn Grower Board wants you to get your Big Red on during a Husker tailgate on Sept. 7.
The event will be held at 4 Generations Barn in Pickrell and is a completely new event for the board. “We started thinking about this last year,” Matt Helmke, president of the board, said. “We are having a membership drive but also want people to come out and have a good time.”
There will be activities for all ages, including a petting zoo, hayrack rides, popcorn bar, grilled food and the Husker game on the big screen at 2:30 p.m. against the Colorado Buffaloes.
“We hope if this goes well to make it an annual thing,” Helmke said. “You have to get that younger demographic in there.”
Helmke said the board usually hosts three events a year and is always looking for new members. Usually in the fall, they hold a test-plot tour but decided to try something new instead.
The board has been busy preparing the food options and arranging sponsors for the event.
“The Corn Growers Board looks to educate people on corn and ethanol, and we are centered on getting information out about Nebraska corn,” Helmke said.
The event is open to members and friends of the Southeast Corn Growers Board and there is no cost or pre-registration required for attendees.
For more information, contact Matt Helmke at (402) 239-4879.
