Howard F. Ach
March 9, 1938 – June 6, 2020
Howard Francis Ach was born March 9, 1938, in Friend, to Joseph and Blanche (Fritz) Ach, and passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln at the age of 82.
As a young boy, Howard attended Friend Public School, where he excelled athletically in football and basketball. He graduated with the class of 1956, furthering his education by attending the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Howard went on to the university’s College of Law and earned a Bachelor of Letters of Law in 1963. On Dec. 29, 1962, he was united in marriage to Shirley Rhineshart and to this union three daughters were born, Kimberly, Dawn and Jill. Howard established the Ach Law Office in Geneva in 1979, where he practiced as a defense attorney and as the Fillmore County Attorney and Deputy County Attorney. Previously, he was employed with State Farm Insurance, the York State Bank and practiced law in Friend with his father and his brother, Bernard, and served as an attorney for the Saline County Attorney’s Office for a period of time.
When he was younger, he hunted ducks, quail, pheasant and turkeys. He loved his hunting dogs, JoJo, Night and Brown. Howard also loved to golf, play cards and go to the horse races. In fact, he owned several thoroughbred race horses over the years. His family was the center of his life and he loved playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a role model for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Howard was blessed with a second marriage to Marilyn Biere on Aug. 26, 2006. Together they enjoyed dancing and attending Nebraska women’s basketball games. Howard was a very generous, honest man and had a high level of integrity.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Kurt Hirth, Arlington, Virginia, Dawn Henry, Omaha, Jill and James Cunningham, Geneva; grandchildren, Abigail Tvrdy, Geneva, Nathaniel Cunningham, Geneva, Jolene Henry, Omaha, Grace Henry, Omaha; a great-grandson, Finnley Trvdy, Geneva; stepchildren, Lora (Rickey) Wilborn, Kansas City, Kansas, David (Anne) Biere, Lincoln, Mary (Robin) Sova, Overland Park, Kansas; step-grandchildren, Rachel Silveria, Shawnee, Kansas, Anthony Wilborn, Wamega, Kansas, Joshua Wilborn, Merriam, Kansas, Zachary Biere, Papillion; step-great-grandson, Joseph Grant, Shawnee, Kansas; two nieces, Donna (Matt) Hansen, Dorchester, and Dineen (Greg) Vlasnik, Crete; cousins and other relatives and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley; brother, Bernhard and sister-in-law Margaret Ach: and Bernhard’s second wife, sister-in-law Sharon Ach; and niece, Deborah Ach.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Friend United Methodist Church with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Visitation is Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m. with family receiving relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m., all at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. Burial is in Andrew Cemetery, Friend. Memorial contributions may be directed in care of the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at lauberfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.