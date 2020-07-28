Howard “Dave” Earl
Feb. 16, 1937 – July 20, 2020
Howard “Dave” Earl, 83, of Lincoln passed away July 20, 2020, in Lincoln. He was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Daniel Earl and Mattie Irene Cline Earl Smith; sisters, Margie J. Black, Betty Stratton and Theresa Mooney; and daughter, Debra Jo Lynch.
He is survived by his wife, Deb Earl, of Lincoln; son, Kevan (Patty) Earl of Amelia, Ohio; daughter, Mindy (Ray) Rohrig of Friend; son-in-law, Travis Lynch of Lincoln; grandchildren, Barbara Earl, Khristina Earl, Cierra (Steve) Earl, Lauren (Matt) Foster, Codi (Shae) Rohrig, Austin (Lexxie) Rohrig, Catie (Andy) Rohrig, Tyler (Alexis) Lynch and Chase Lynch; great-grandchildren, Angel Dukes, Bricen Foster, Harper Rohrig, Boden Rohrig, Eli Rohrig, Barret Rohrig, Noah Mallard, Everleigh Lynch and Elaina Lynch; niece, Lisa (Rick) Schantz; and nephew, Dave (Tina) Black.
Dave graduated from Springfield High School in 1955. After graduation, he entered the Air Force where he received his training at Griffis AFB in New York to become a nuclear ordnance technician. He then was transferred to Lincoln Air Force Base, where he met his wife, Deb Brown. Dave and Deb married June 15, 1957, at the Lincoln Air Force Base Chapel. The couple welcomed three children, Kevan, Mindy and Debra Jo. During his career in the Air Force, he was stationed at Lincoln AFB, Nouasseur AFB in Morocco, Lowry AFB, Eglin AFB and Edwards AFB to retirement. Dave retired from the Air Force in July of 1976 at the rank of master sergeant. He worked for the University of Nebraska Mead Agricultural plant, where he retired in 1999. In 2019, Dave received a quilt of valor in honor of his years of military service from the American Legion.
Dave liked to golf and often participated in the annual Friend Fire Department Golf Outing. He also liked to shoot pool at the Eagles club.
A memorial service was July 24. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bmlfh.com.
