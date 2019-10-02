To say Monsignor Adrian Herbek likes to stay busy would be a bit of an understatement.
Although he retired in 2009, Herbek spent the next 10 years living out of a suitcase, going from church to church around southeast Nebraska to fill in a few Sundays. He traveled everywhere, like Fairbury, Wahoo and Lincoln, just to name a few.
Herbek has most recently taken the position of priest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Friend starting in June when the Rev. Lawrence Stoley was transferred to Falls City Sacred Heart.
“I knew Father Stoley before and he said there was no one to take his place,” Herbek said.
He said the diocese of Lincoln told him the fill-in would be for one year but could be more.
“I was tired of living out of a suitcase,” Herbek said.
Herbek, who grew up on a farm in DeWeese, was ordained 60 years ago and attended Conception Seminary in Conception, Missouri.
His first assignment was at St. Wenceslaus Church in Wahoo and then the Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln.
Herbek then spent 43 years in the David City area, serving as the superintendent of Aquinas High School and pastor at both St. Francis and St. Mary’s parishes.
He had never been to the Friend area prior to being called to St. Joseph’s, but with it being a heavily ag-focused community, Herbek said he fits right in.
“The people of Friend are really proud of their community,” Herbek said. “They are good people.”
Herbek said in his younger years, he planned to help out on the family farm but felt a calling from God one day to become a priest.
“It’s kind of like being in love, you just know,” Herbek said.
