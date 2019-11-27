Harold D. Clark
April 25, 1941 – Oct. 22, 2019
Harold Dean “Bull” Clark, age 78, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at Kindred Hospital North Florida. He was born and raised in Crete and enlisted in the Navy in 1959. Bull served his country for 20-plus years as a cook in the Navy until his retirement. He served during the Vietnam war from 1966 to 1968. He was on board five destroyers, including DD841 Noa, on which Bull was stationed in 1962 when they retrieved Astronaut John Glenn from the ocean, DD964 INGRAHM, DD867 USS Stribling, and DD732 USS Hyman. He was also on two carriers, CVA42 Roosevelt and the CVAQ 60 USS Saratoga, which was the last ship before his retirement. When he wasn’t on board a ship, he worked security or warehouse on base, and his most recent years were spent at sea.
In 1972 he moved to Palmo, Florida, where he adopted the nickname “Bull.” Few people knew his real name. Fishing was his passion, and as a commercial fisherman, he fished catfish, blue crabs and eel for many years. He also enjoyed playing darts and hosting cookouts for family and friends. Every so often in November he would make the drive back to Nebraska and spend some time with his brother Wayne and go hunting.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW, a member of the Elks Lodge, American Legion, Fraternal Order of
Eagles and Fraternal Order of Orioles, all Green Cove Springs chapters. Bull took wonderful care of his wife Ginny in her illness, until her passing in 2015.
He is survived by sons, Mark Clark of Georgia and Roy Dean “RD” of Florida; adopted children, B-J Harmon of Georgia, Patti Henderson of Florida, Robert Clark of Georgia and Susan Clark and fiance, Chris Podbevsek of Florida; brother, Wayne of Crete; step-sister, Eileen Oliver of Texas; step-brother, Norman Chab of Texas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia “Ginny;” father, George Harold Clark; mother, Marie Papik, step-mother, Evelyn Clark; brother, Dwayne Clark; sister-in-law, Marilyn Clark; and step-brother, Robert Chab.
A gathering of family and friends was held Nov. l0, 2019, in Green Cove Springs, Florida. Interment will be at sea by the U.S. Navy at a later date.
