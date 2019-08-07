Glen Steffensen
Jan. 28, 1925 – Aug. 4, 2019
Glen Steffensen was born to John and Alvinea (Quelle) Steffensen on Jan. 28, 1925, in Beaver Crossing and passed away in Friend on Aug. 4, 2019, at age 94. He was baptized at a country Lutheran church near Oshkosh. He was confirmed as an adult at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova. Glen graduated from Beaver Crossing High School in 1942.
On Nov. 25, 1950, he was married to Betty Murray at the Methodist Church in Friend. To this union, two sons and one daughter were born. Glen was a longtime farmer. He was a caring person and would help anyone in need. On Jan. 29, 1993, he married La Jean Hamory at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova. They lived on a farm near Friend until 2001, when they moved to Friend.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty; sisters and brothers-in-law, Myrtle and Edgar Harms, Lillian and James Coy and Helen and William Schmidt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard Steffensen and Erwin and Gertrude Steffensen.
Glen is survived by his wife, La Jean; children and their spouses, Kevin and Debbie Steffensen, Kristin and Steve Eschliman and Kendall and Janeen Steffensen; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two step-children; and one step-grandson.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home in Friend. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova. Burial will follow at Andrew Cemetery in Friend. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Friend Rescue Squad.
