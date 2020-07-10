The Friend Public School Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. regarding consolidation with Exeter-Milligan Public Schools. The meeting will be open to the public and held in the new gym. It will also be available via Striv at www.striv.tv/channel/friend.
