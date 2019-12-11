Kristen Zeng of Eakes Office Solutions presented an updated way to file and keep track of documents for the Friend City Council during its Dec. 3 meeting.
Although no action was taken, Zeng showed what filing invoices and other documents would look like through an online portal and what actions members could perform.
In another matter, Patrick Gates, former city maintenance supervisor, spoke during the citizens’ forum, inquiring when he would receive a final payout from his position.
Gates was terminated Nov. 13.
City attorney Katie Spohn said he would receive payment by the end of the year, but according to Gates, the Friend city employee handbook states payment must be given one week following termination.
“The investigation is ongoing and we will get you paid by the end of the year,” Spohn said in response.
Utility supervisor Billy Baugh said the person offered the water/waste supervisor position for the city turned it down. The council discussed hiring that position, as well as a deputy city clerk and general maintenance supervisor.
Baugh asked for a set price range from the council for purchasing a city dump truck. Members approved a range of $30,000 to $50,000.
Friend police chief Shawn Gray said the police department has received two donations for automated external defibrillators from the Friend Community Club and Methodist Church Foundation.
Friend building inspector Mark Stutzman said he will be doing a walk-through of the new senior living six-plex being built on Second Street within the next week.
During the meeting, Shane Stutzman was elected president of the council for 2020.
Kim Goosen was appointed Friend City Clerk. She was formerly the deputy clerk.
An order affirming the terminations of former city employees Patrick Gates and Debbie Gilmer was approved and signed by Mayor Jewels Knoke.
Knoke also discussed the city employee gala, set for Jan. 18 at the Friend Clubhouse.
The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters and contract negotiations.
After closed session, a motion was made to set a special meeting Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. to discuss open city employee positions and approve payout of vacation hours for Gates and Gilmer.
The next regular meeting of the Friend City Council will be Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.