Members of the Friend City Council discussed the future of summer events amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the city’s Fourth of July celebration and the third annual Beckett Arp fishing tournament, during its June 2 meeting.
The city agreed to host the fishing tournament, as long as any health guidelines that are in place at the time of the event are followed. A date for the event has not been set, however.
As far as the Fourth of July celebration goes, discussion was held on potential plans for a minimized parade and fireworks show
Also during the meeting, resolutions regarding COVID-19 and the use of city property, including the Ihde Clubhouse, for sports and other recreational activities were passed. The city approved the use of city parks, its play equipment, ballfield and the clubhouse for private use of Friend athletic teams only and residents on a “play at own risk” stature. Although the city park was never officially closed by the city, no outside teams will be able to use the sites.
City attorney Katie Spohn said the resolution will make clear that health guidelines should be followed at those locations and an agreement will need to be signed by teams before use.
Friend shop supervisor Billy Baugh gave his monthly report, saying new lamp posts for the Friend pond trail as well as a park shelter have been delivered and will be installed soon.
Kristen Milton with the Friend Pool Committee gave an update on where the project stands. She was contacted by Brad Slaughter of Piper Sandler, who said that a 2.45% interest rate was locked in for the $2.5 million bond issued for the project. The old pool shade structure will be removed next week, as well as some branches to accommodate the new space. Milton said demolition will take place in July and construction for the new pool is slated for Aug. 1.
A lease agreement for the Clouse building was discussed. It was agreed the city will continue to pay $450 rent a month for use of the site, located downtown, to store maintenance equipment until another building can be purchased.
The city also approved the purchase of a new ambulance for the Friend Rescue Squad. The subject was brought forward by rescue member Ray Rohrig, who received permission to go out for bids on a new vehicle.
A discussion for an employee timekeeping/time clock update was held, although no action was taken. Members agreed to research fingerprinting or manual time clock options and vote on the subject at its next meeting.
The next Friend City Council meeting will be July 7 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and can be joined via teleconference by dialing 1-612-421-0942 and using access code 314544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.