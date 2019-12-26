FPS students make Christmas cards Dec 26, 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Breckan Schluter, left, and Bennett Buresh make Christmas cards Dec. 19 at Friend Public School. During Bulldog Buddy time, students made the cards to be included in gift bags to be given to children at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Featured Ads 90139_SewardSmiles_SmileYouDeserve 3x3half Bulletin Latest News FPS students make Christmas cards Pella receives Golden Apple award Beckett's legacy lives on Wins elude Bulldog girls Timberwolves go 2-1 in girls' basketball action Dorchester boys drop home opener Dorchester’s house of history; letters found Commissioners approve ROWs, award veteran Online Poll What's the best part of summer? You voted: Swimming Barbecues Longer days No school Vacation County fairs Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool board to apologizeDorchester’s house of history; letters foundWhat to do with the highway...?Board changes officer pay scale to attract applicantsSeward tree graces Capitol rotundaParking regulation complaints brought to councilA graduation surpriseTwo days until Christmas, second day of HanukkahNancy E. JohnsonShimerda Street to close for reservoir project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBeckett’s legacy lives on (1)Santa stops for breakfast (1)Appropriate Audience Behavior (1)
