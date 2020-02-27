You might just say Sarah Casper has luck on her side.
The first scholarship the Friend High School senior applied to this past November, the Horatio Alger scholarship, was awarded to her earlier this month.
“I found out at school and I was very happy and felt stress-free,” Casper said.
The Horatio Alger Scholarship is a national scholarship for need-based high school seniors looking to further their educational career.
According to its website, the scholarship is for students who “have faced and overcome great obstacles in their young lives.” The $10,000 scholarship is split between a student’s four years in college, with $2,000 applied the first three years and $4,000 the final year.
Casper was informed of the opportunity through FPS guidance counselor Amy Hottovy and applied immediately after learning about it.
She said she had to fill out some basic questions and provide essay-like responses to a few others.
“(The wait) was kind of stressful, just because you don’t know if you got it,” Casper said. “I texted my mom after I found out and she was pretty happy.”
Hottovy said Casper is the first Bulldog in at least five years to receive the Horatio Alger scholarship.
“I was just so proud of her,” Hottovy said.
Casper is planning to attend Wayne State College and major in criminal justice. She wants to work at a law enforcement agency or become a crime scene detective.
