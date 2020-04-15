Friend Public School’s Board of Education decided to move discussion for a potential athletic coop with Exeter-Milligan Public Schools to its May 11 meeting, as approved during its April 13 meeting.
The motion was made in hopes of receiving more public comment at a potential physical meeting next month.
During the April meeting, FPS board president Paul Segner said he received a call from E-M board chairman Adam Erdkamp about holding off on the discussion until the coronavirus restrictions are over.
This would allow more time for the public to have an official say face-to-face to each of its respective boards and for board members to figure out logistics before each sports season would begin.
FPS board members talked about waiting another month for these reasons, agreed on the May 11 date instead and canceled an April 29 special meeting, when time for the public to share their thoughts was scheduled.
At both board meetings, members determined an athletic coop could happen during the 2020-2021 academic year and would be the prior steps before a full consolidation between the two schools the following year. The football coop between the two schools will continue.
Discussion for the coop was listed on the Friend agenda. The meeting took place via Striv, where the public could view the meeting. Emailed questions about the coop were to be read aloud, as received by Segner and FPS superintendent David Kraus.
Board members also agreed a call should be made to the Nebraska School Activities Association to see about an extension for the meeting if state mandates banning gatherings of 10 or more people are not lifted by May 11, as the Nebraska Legislature states school boards must meet by or on the third Monday of every month.
Since the subject was moved, the board adjourned. The next Friend Public School Board of Education meeting is set for May 11 at 7:30 p.m., yet to be determined if it will be via Striv or in person.
