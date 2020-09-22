Floyd R. Johansen
Sept. 3, 1917 – Sept. 19, 2020
Floyd Richard Johansen was born Sept. 3, 1917, on a farm north of Friend in Seward County to Fred and Marie (Dorffler) Johansen, the second of four children, Oliver, Floyd, Willard and Eleanor. He passed away Sept. 19, 2020, in Seward at the age of 103.
They grew up on a farm between Friend and Beaver Crossing. Floyd attended country school district 23 and graduated from Friend High School with the class of 1934. After high school, Floyd continued to work on the family farm and in 1938, helped establish Johansen Fox Farm. Although he wanted to be a pilot or a bombardier, Floyd ended up serving in the infantry and was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II. He served on the 210th Anti-Aircraft Batallion in the Aleution Islands in 1942-43 and in the European Theatre with the 87th Infantry in France and Germany. Floyd suffered from “trench foot,” which took him out of combat and so he drove a truck in Belgium assisting in the liberation of survivors from concentration camps near Dachau. A “pretty sad project,” Floyd once said.
Floyd was honorably discharged as a corporal Nov. 28, 1945. Returning to Nebraska, Floyd began a long career with the United States Postal Service, starting as with the Friend Post Office in 1948 where he worked as a clerk and carrier for 35 years. He also was employed part-time with the Lincoln Post Office for nine years, retiring in 1983. Floyd was united in marriage to Vera Jane Dekker-Milton on Jan. 1, 1968, and resided in Friend, where they were married for 48 years. With this marriage, he gained two children and eventually six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, dad and grandfather. Floyd loved spending time with the grandchildren and encouraged his family in whatever they did. In 1929, Floyd joined the Congregational Church where he became a long-time faithful member for almost 92 years. His faith was a very important part of his life. He was always very active in the church and their activities throughout the years. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden, also golfing at the Friend Country Club, where he was a charter member and bowling in the men’s leagues and state tournaments. Floyd was able to go with his brother, Willard, on the World War II Honor Flight in 2009, which was a highlight of his life. Returning from the service, he also joined the Friend American Legion Ford Banka Post #183 in 1946. He also was a member of the 87th Division Association and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Survivors include his step-children, Barb and Van Springer, Seward, Sandy Milton of Grand Island; six grandchildren and spouses, Chad and Gaynelle Springer, Wichita, Kansas, Trent and Andrea Springer, Seward, Kristi Jo and Daren Mitchell, Brighton, Colorado, Erin and Andrew Cunningham, Denver, Colorado, Rikki and Tom Furse, and Kasey Milton, all of Grand Island; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Jeri Dekker, Oakland; sisters-in-law, Nancy Dekker, Mobridge, South Dakota, and Marge Johansen, Friend; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vera Jane (2015); brothers and sister-in-law, Willard, Oliver and Ella Mae Johansen; an infant sister, Eleanor; a step-son, Richard Milton; great-grandsons, Alex Mitchell, Jared Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Robert, David and Douglas Dekker, a step-brother and spouse, Dale and Kay Ratliff; a step-sister, Lila Mae (Al) Janosek; step-mother, Lila Johansen; and a sister-in-law, Dolores Dekker.
Funeral service was Sept. 22 at the Friend Congregational Church with interment at Andrew Cemetery with military services conducted by Ford-Banka Post #183 and the U.S. Army. Memorial contributions are suggested to the church or to the Friend American Legion. Condolences for the family may be left at www.lauberfh.com.
