Chances are you will see the handmade signs and inflatable dinosaur blocks before coming upon the big white shed. But once arrived at Jake and John’s Discount Fireworks, there is no doubt you have the right place.
Jake and John Clouse have been running their fireworks stand in Friend since they were 14 and 13, respectively. They grew up helping dad Tom in the summers and always knew running the fireworks stand was part of their future. They estimate the business has been in the family for 45 years.
“When we first started out, it was just three folding tables in the detached garage of our grandma’s house,” Jake said. “There was dirt floor and everything.”
The brothers moved into the shed they had built located on Highway 6 in 2008 and have been there ever since.
They both work full-time at Friend Insurance Center Inc. downtown, but think about their “10-day season” almost year-round.
“I think we started ordering the big stuff back in November,” John said. “With COVID-19, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to open this year.”
Luckily everything worked out. Current directed health measures are being followed in the facility, and the stand officially opened June 25.
Both are in agreement the firework stand is a side hustle to have. They each have fond memories growing up of helping run the stand.
“There’s really cool photo of our grandpa (Keith) standing outside his tent we put on our Facebook page,” Jake said. “It’s just really neat to see.”
Grandpa Keith visits the stand almost nightly, and the brothers alongside each other has never been an issue.
“We do it at the insurance office. Here we just add heat to the mixture,” Jake said.
Each hopes their children keep the tradition going in the future. Jake has a daughter, Emmie, and John has a son, Briggs.
They tested franchising their business and branching out, but found the sweet spot in having just two locations, the one in Friend and a trailer in Milford at Subway Motors.
Jake and John’s Discount Fireworks gets people from all over the state, and with Friend being a small community, loyal customers always stop in.
The Clouses said the coronavirus had them worried about the 2020 season, but are now seeing the upside to the situation with block parties and family gatherings popping up in celebration of the Fourth of July.
“For us, it’s nice to get out of the rigidity of insurance and come over here,” Jake said. “We may not be able solve all your problems, but we can give you fireworks.”
Friend’s location is open at 825 1st Street from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Milford’s trailer is open at Subway Motors from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
