Ron Fink of Crete was appointed to the Saline County Planning and Zoning Board Aug. 20 by county commissioners.
The board had been looking to fill the Crete area position since Ron Sack left earlier this year. Fink, originally from Hebron, has lived in Crete for the past 30 years.
“When it comes down to it, it’s really about community service,” Fink said.
He and his wife Sally moved from Hebron to Crete when she got a teaching job in Bennet. She then taught at Wilber-Clatonia Public School for several years.
Before his retirement in 2016, Fink worked at Crete Lumber and Farm Supply for 27 years.
Fink said he was approached by Saline County Commissioner Phil Hardenburger for the planning and zoning position.
“Phil can be pretty persuasive,” Fink said. “I thought about it for awhile and decided I wanted to get back into the community service side of things.”
He worked as an outside sales and estimation person for Crete Lumber, sending Fink all over the county, which he said helps with the new position. Fink also served on the Hebron City Council for a number of years and the Chamber of Commerce, as well.
Since his retirement, Fink has traveled with his wife and spent time with his grandchildren. He said he is looking forward to serving on the planning and zoning board.
“I like the idea that we can all come together to make things better,” Fink said. “It helps when the people you serve care about the community.”
