Students from seven schools, including 21 from Exeter-Milligan, grew their leadership skills at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) District 4 Leadership Conference.
The event - with the theme “Take the Plunge with FCCLA” - was Oct. 2 in Hastings. About 360 students attended,
Chapters were welcomed to the conference by the District 4 officers, followed by the presentation of the colors and the National Anthem. A mixer provided members an opportunity to meet students from other chapters.
The Chapter Showcase Presentation featured the FCCLA chapters within District 4 and their chapter highlights.
Chapters also displayed past STAR projects and chapter “Shout Out” boards.
Exeter-Milligan’s State Officer Caitlin Murphy and PEER Education officers also welcomed the FCCLA members.
As a group, the keynote session was from the Sunny D’s from Hastings High School. This program used theater to discuss the facts regarding HIV/AIDS. The stories shared were of actual people from Nebraska living with the disease.
Each member attended four breakout sessions, designed to help build leadership skills. Sessions included: Volunteering – Lead4Change, entrepreneurship, culinary arts, early childhood education tour, dental assisting/health occupations tour, business careers tour, peer education, chapter activities and ice breakers, chapter service projects, Yoga, accessorize with confidence, mental health and stress, dollars and sense, state officers, STAR events and Sunny D’s.
The last session of the day was the afternoon keynote with Taylor Siebert from STRIV. He shared his career journey and keys to success focusing on three key areas: Serve – Work – Connect.
District 4 Officers for the 2019–2020 conducted the opening and closing ceremonies, and those officers included VP of STAR Jaiden Papik of Exeter-Milligan.
