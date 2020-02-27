The path of Landon Rhodes’ life may not look like what he imagined, but he’s very much OK with that.
Rhodes grew up on a farm north of Exeter and is a 2011 graduate of Exeter-Milligan High School. He is the founder and CEO of a full services agency called Grindstone Media.
“It came from a phrase my dad always said: ‘Put your nose to the grindstone’” Rhodes said.
He graduated from the University of Nebraka-Lincoln with a degree in mechanized systems management.
Post-college, he worked for an ag company, taking over its marketing sales and making it into the noteable brand it is today, known as Tredas.
“I was self-taught everything, from social media to content,” Rhodes said.
The skills from that job help him form Grindstone, which helps small businesses grow by offering video production, podcast, social media and paid advertising services.
Rhodes said although his family raised him to “think like a businessman,” he never saw himself running such a company.
Grindstone Media, LLC, which Rhodes took on full-time in May 2018, currently has five employees, and members are willing to work with anyone who may need help promoting their brand.
Most recently, the Grindstone team went to Friend to shoot some promos for Les Weber’s baseball glove refurbishment business, known as When It Was a Game.
“We usually do a lot of ag or blue collar videos, but this was different,” Grindstone video producer Allison Holt said. “It was nice to showcase someone really in their craft.”
Rhodes has hopes of making Grindstone a national company, expanding it from its home base in Lincoln to Omaha, then eventually Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver, Colorado.
No matter how far his company goes, though, Rhodes will always find his way back home to Exeter and said he comes back frequently to see family.
For more information on Grindstone Media, LLC, and its services offered, visit its website at grindstoneagency.com, call Rhodes at (402) 266-1332 or email him at landon@grindstoneagency.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.