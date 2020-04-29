Elaine Betka

Elaine F. Betka
June 29, 1934 – April 20, 2020
Elaine Frances Betka was born June 29, 1934, in Exeter to John and Mattie (Leif) Krejci. She passed away at Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva on April 20, 2020, at the age of 85 years, 9 months and 22 days.
Elaine married James E. Betka of Milligan on Sept. 15, 1956. They raised four children, James J., Mary, David and Amy, on their farm outside of Milligan.
Elaine was the perfect example of a person everyone wants to be. She was a homemaker who had a love for baking and canning. She was a mother and grandmother who took great pride in all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their accomplishments. Elaine was known as “Grandma Elaine” to not only her grandchildren, but to all of the kids she babysat over the years. Elaine was also known for her caring nature. She was always willing to drop whatever she was doing to help everyone. Elaine will be remembered for many years by family and friends for her infectious personality, humor, compassion, faith and a love for all.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Krejci; sister, Sylvia Krejci; brothers-in-law, Frank Kassik and Edward Betka; and sister-in-law, Norma Krejci.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Betka of Milligan; sons, James J. Betka and wife Lynn of Milligan and David Betka and wife Ann of Friend; daughters, Mary Wince and husband Rick of Exeter and Amy Engle and husband Tim of Geneva; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ranae Due and husband Bob and their children Jillian and Danica, Derek Wince and wife Amanda and their children, Reed, Ryker and Rexton, Brandon Betka and wife Kara, Logan Betka and wife Mikaela and son Baker, Alicia Betka and fiancé David Gay, Alaina Betka, Jaime Jaeger and husband Gabe and their children Graham and Mackenzie, Josh Betka and wife Megan, Brady Engle and Megan Engle and boyfriend Lupe Dimas; sister, Margaret Kassik; brothers, Donald Krejci and wife Elaine, David Krejci and wife Jan and Linus Krejci and wife Shirley; sisters-in-law, Barb Krejci and LaRae Betka; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass for Elaine was April 23, 2020, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. A rosary was prayed prior to the mass. The Rev. Harlan Waskowiak officiated for the service. Karen Filipi provided the music, and the songs included “Seek Ye First,” “Here I Am Lord,” “You Are Mine” and “Song Of Farewell.” Pallbearers included Brandon Betka, Derek Wince, Josh Betka, Logan Betka, Brady Engle, Gabe Jaeger, Lupe Dimas, Bob Due and Cody Filipi. Interment was in the Bohemian National Cemetery in Milligan. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
