District 4 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) competition was Feb. 4 at Exeter-Milligan Public Schools.
The following schools participated: Exeter-Milligan, Cross County, Sutton, Doniphan-Trumbull, Bruning-Davenport and Fillmore Central. Members of the FCCLA chapters competed at various levels within STAR.
These competitive events recognize participants for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation.
Students competed in events including NE Health and Wellness, NE Family Challenges and Issues, Career Investigation, Chapter Service Project Display, Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Entrepreneurship, Focus on Children, Interpersonal Communication, Job Interview, Professional Presentation and National Programs in Action.
Overall, District 4 had 20 STAR projects with 19 projects advancing to state.
Qualifiers for FCCLA State Leadership Conference from Exeter-Milligan are: Caitlin Murphy – Job Interview – "Music Mentor," which included a detailed portfolio, participating in a job interview and communicating a personal understanding about her chosen job as a private french horn teacher. Murphy received a gold medal and will advance to state.
Daisy Kanode – Professional Presentation – "Don't Let the Purple Ribbon Define You,” involved an informative speech and visual about epilepsy. Kanode received a gold medal and advances to state.
