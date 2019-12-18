Sarah Wenz never thought she would be a homeowner. But walking into her residence at 102 10th Street in Dorchester, it is clear she has made exactly that: a home.
Wenz inherited the house from her father, the late Bill Wenz Jr., after he passed away in October 2017.
“I kind of assumed since I’m the only child, but didn’t know (the house) was left in his will,” Wenz said.
The Wenz family is only the second family ever to own the home, after Bill purchased it from a Dr. Byron Panter.
“I’ve been trying to go back and see when it was built,” Wenz said. “I saw 1904 was when payments were made, but I think it was around the 1890’s.”
Bill spent years refurbishing the house, getting it back to its original look before passing away. He even kept a photo journal of the process.
Because of that, Sarah knew when she came to own the house, it had to keep true to what it was before.
The house features original wood flooring and as much custom-made furniture by Bill as possible.
Sarah did liberty with some change to add a personal touch. One of the first orders of business she completed was repainting the house, from country blue to a deep red.
She also replaced all 55 windows in the house as well.
During the updating and cleaning out process, Sarah found over 200 letters and some postcards from the original owner of the house, an R. G. Panter.
According to the letters, which were often written on American Red Cross stationary, Panter was a doctor in the first World War, stamp marked from many European cities.
Most of the documents are in good condition and are all addressed to a “Mrs. R.G. Panter” from 1914-1918.
The letters start out with “Dear Florence,” or “Dear wife and kiddos,” and recap surgeries he completed or what the weather was like.
This fascinated Sarah, who said with today’s digital world, handwritten letters are a rarity, and she knew she had to share them.
She will donate the letters to the Saline County Historical Museum by January, located just across the highway from Dorchester city limits.
“(The letters) are a part of history and I thought it would be cool for the county to have,” Wenz said.
