Donna M. Jasinski
May 16, 1938 – July 22, 2019
Donna Mae (Petersen) Jasinski of Cordova died suddenly July 22, 2019, at the age of 81 years, 2 months and 6 days. She was born May 16, 1938, to Ray M. and Phyllis M. (Kleinschrodt) Petersen in Exeter. She was one of two children born in the family.
Donna attended Exeter High School and graduated in 1955. After graduation, she worked in Lincoln in the Insurance and Banking industry. While in Lincoln, she met the love of her life, Henry “Hank” Jasinski. They married on Oct. 18, 1958, and to them three children were born, Tammy, Gary and Scott.
She and Hank moved back to Cordova and farmed before purchasing and running Hank and Donna’s Tavern for 30 years. Lifelong special friendships and special memories came from this adventure. Hank and Donna sold the bar in August 2002.
Family was a treasure to Donna. Special times included following the granddaughters in their athletic competitions. She also enjoyed communicating on Facebook, Taco Tuesdays, Red Hat gatherings, camping and fishing trips and watching the great-grandchildren grow.
She was an active member of the Zastrow Cemetery Board, Cordova Community Club and Trinity Lutheran Church in Cordova. Donna was proud of her hometown Cordova, setting on the porch watching the neighborhood kids, grandkids, etc. ride their bikes, four-wheelers and scooters and visiting with those passing by.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Phyllis Petersen; parents-in-law, Henry and Bernice Jasinski; son, Gary “Jake” Jasinski; and daughter-in-law, Tonja Jasinski.
Donna is survived by her husband, Hank Jasinski; daughter, Tammy (Bill) Sladek; son, Scott Jasinski; granddaughters, Kelly (Mitch) Rischling and their children Kash and Kyah, and Kimberly (Tanner) Gloystein and their son Parker; granddogs, Willy, Charlie and Boo; brother, Don (Jayne) Petersen; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service for Donna was held July 26, 2019, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cordova, with the Rev. Michelle Kanzaki officiating. Amy Emshoff accompanied the congregation in the singing of “Jesus Loves Me,” “Beautiful Savior” and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.” Pallbearers for the service included Tom Petersen, Luke Petersen, Jerry Petersen, Danny Petersen, A.J. Hansen, Tim Tieken, Jon Petersen and John Krolikowski. Honorary pallbearers included Kash Rischling, Kyah Rischling and Parker Gloystein. Interment was in Zastrow Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zastrow Cemetery or to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
