Don L. Petersen 

Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm with gusty winds during the afternoon. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.