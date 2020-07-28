David K. Johansen
Feb. 10, 1937 – July 22, 2020
David Kent Johansen was born Feb. 10, 1937, at Friend, the oldest of two children, to Frederick and Geraldine (Casper) Johansen and passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home near York at the age of 83 years old.
In 1955, David graduated from Friend High School. He married Bonita “Bonnie” R. Swartwood, on July 9, 1960, at the Elm Creek Methodist Church and to this union, two children, Kent and Renee, were born. After high school, David attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wesleyan University for about two years. After college, David moved to Kearney and worked for Rockwell Mfg. Co. as a machinist. He had met Bonnie at the local bowling alley and later married her. Together they made their home in Kearney before moving to Santa Clara, California, and to South Ogden, Utah, before returning to Nebraska in 1973. Later in 1973, they moved to Hershey, where David was employed with Union Pacific Railroad until 1998.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, especially for pheasants and deer. He also was a past Jaycee member in South Ogden, and was a member of the NRA and the shooting club in North Platte. David volunteered with Ascercare Hospice in York. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to their events along with reading books and magazines, especially National Geographic and local newspapers.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kent and LeighAnna Johansen, Gretna; daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Ron Quast, York; David’s companion, Connie Pieper, six grandchildren and spouses, Jason and Nicole Quast, Columbus, Andy and his significant other, Dee, Carthage, Missouri, James and Andrea Johansen, Omaha, Jacob and Jennifer Johansen, Gretna, Rebecca Quast and fiance’ Devon, York, Megan Quast, York, five great-grandchildren, Aubree, Ashtyn, Hunter, Logan and Samatha; sister-in-law, Joanne Johansen, Mesquite, Nevada; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, his parents; a brother, Richard; and a great-grandson, Dylan.
A funeral service was July 27 at the United Methodist Church, Friend, with burial in the Johnson Creek Cemetery, rural, Friend. Pallbearers were his grandchildren. Memorial contributions are suggested to Aseracare Hospice of York. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lauberfh.com.
