Crystal L. Gerdes
Oct. 20, 1966 – May 28, 2020
Crystal Lorraine Gerdes was born Oct. 20, 1966, in Wheatridge, Colorado, the second of four children and only daughter born to Ellis and Sharon (Beck) Gibbs, and passed on to Heaven Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Friend at the age of 53.
As a young girl, she attended grade school at Parmalee Elementary in Indian Hills, Colorado, and later graduated from Wheatland High School in Madrid with the class of 1985. Crystal furthered her education by enrolling in McCook Community College and Kearney State College, graduating with a Bachelors of Arts degree with an emphasis in early childhood and special education in 1989. Crystal was united in marriage to Gregory Gerdes on Aug. 12, 1988, in Kearney and to this union two daughters, Lynn and Mikaela were born.
She was both a daycare provider and a para-professional, working with children with special needs. Crystal’s life-long passion was working with children, even when she was a little child herself. She enjoyed serving children and was always drawn to those who needed help with special needs, even to the end. Her family was the center of her life and loved the time spent with them, especially Christmas time. Crystal always put others first.
Survivors include her daughters, Lynn and Brian Pethoud, Beaver Crossing, Mikaela Gerdes, Lincoln; three grandchildren, Aidyn, Blake and Chloe Pethoud, all of Beaver Crossing; brothers and sister-in-law, Curtis Gibbs, Imperial, Clark and Cathy Gibbs, Sutton and Collin Gibbs, Omaha; mother-in-law, Carolyn Gerdes, North Platte, along with many other relatives and countless friends.
Crystal was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Sharon Gibbs; husband, Gregory Gerdes in 1993; a niece, Casie Gibbs in 2012; and a father-in-law, Rod Gerdes.
A visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, from 3 to 8 p.m. and with family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. A funeral service is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Gracepoint Church in Ogallala. Interment following a lunch will be in the Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens in North Platte. Memorial contributions may be directed in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at lauberfh.com.
