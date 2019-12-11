During its Nov. 26 meeting, the Saline County Board of Commissioners approved the 2020 county employee wellness handbook.
A few changes were made to the handbook, the main being an online option employees have to track steps and fitness time.
If chosen, employees would be given wearable devices to download their daily steps instead of a handwritten option. There was discussion, however, on the set goal in the device, that being 10,000 steps, and what exactly counts as fitness and what does not.
The board agreed that future handbooks need to be looked at more closely.
Also during the meeting, Bill Donnelly with the U.S. Census Bureau Lincoln branch addressed the board with concerns on how difficult it is getting recruitment workers in Saline County.
According to Donnelly, Saline is ranked 89th out of 93 counties in the state to maintain recruiters.
He asked for guidance and better approaches to finding recruiters in Saline County and provided information on how people can get involved with the 2020 census.
The only specifications for workers are they have to be a United States citizen and be at least 18 years old. Recruiters are paid by the hour and for any miles driven.
The board also heard from Don Dison, site manager for the Milligan One wind farm project.
He presented current project photos and said its crew will be adding 6 inches of gravel on county roads being used/created to meet Nebraska Department of Transportation specifications.
While on the subject, Highway Superintendent Bruce Filipi said consideration of 12 right-of-way requests by Milligan One will be delayed until the board’s Dec. 10 meeting so that he is able to study the areas more closely.
Filipi then presented a ROW request from Don Homolka to install a water line along his property on County Road 1200. It was approved by the board.
Members then approved two contracts with Speece Lewis Engineers for separate culvert projects within the county.
Filipi also said during the Dec. 10 commissioners meeting, bids for another culvert project would be opened.
