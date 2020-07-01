The Saline County Board of Commissioners approved a bid for a re-tuckpointing project on both the county courthouse and old jail building during its June 23 meeting.
Doug Elting with Berggren Architects was present for the approval of a $365,000 bid from Mid-Continental Restoration Company, based in Fort Scott, Kansas.
Two other bids came in for the project ranging in the $500,000 area, but when asked, Elting said there was “no concern to not accept the (Mid-Continental) bid.”
Board members agreed with this approval, discussion will need to be held in the future about what to do with the old jail space, which is located just across the street from the courthouse on High Street in Wilber.
Also during the meeting, the board:
• heard from John McKee, Saline and Jefferson counties emergency manager, on a COVID-19 update. He said personal protective equipment is being delivered in the area almost daily and at the time of the meeting, there were 530 confirmed cases in Saline County.
• heard a budget request for Blue Valley Community Action from member/Commissioner Phil Hardenburger for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The board approved a total of $10,695.
• heard from Hope Crisis Center director Carmen Hinman on an annual update and 2020-2021 fiscal year budget request, coming in at $9,349.
• held a discussion on COVID-19 protective measures, since the county cannot require residents and/or visitors to wear a face mask in the courthouse. The commissioners voted to change wording on a public notice outside the courthouse door to read “highly encouraged” instead of “required.”
• during the citizens forum, heard from Gary Veprovsky, who asked why emails and phone called made to members are not reported under correspondence during their reports. He also asked that the tuckpointing project be rebid and tabled so a warranty can be included.
• approved an annual emergency protective custody agreement with Region V Systems.
• approved the Saline County Sheriff’s fees for May 2020 at $1,664.
• approved a resolution to reimburse the Saline County Aging Services health insurance fund on a quarterly basis instead of annually.
• approved a resolution to transfer $25,000 from the inheritance fund to the general fund, to be reimbursed when funds become available.
• went into closed session to discuss personnel and general assistance matters but no action was taken.
The next Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on July 7 in the first floor assembly room of the courthouse. The meetings are open to the public.
