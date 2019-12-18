The Saline County Board of Commissioners approved 24 right-of-way requests from Milligan One Wind LLC during its Dec. 10 meeting. The ROWs will allow crews to pour concrete underneath roads that need to be built.
Also during the meeting, the board approved an annual youth diversion grant of $49,498, which was presented by Saline County Extension educator Leanne Manning. Manning said this amount was the same as the previous year’s request.
The grant provides assistance for youth, including a school interventionalist, family support, electronic tracking equipment and new this year, mental health support at Wilber-Clatonia and Crete Public Schools.
The December county Veteran of the Month award was given to Floyd Johansen of Friend. Johansen served in the United States Army from 1942-1945. During that time, he rescued survivors from the Dachau concentration camp in Germany. Johansen was unable to attend as he is in an assisted living facility in Seward.
Dan Johnson, courthouse maintenance supervisor, said heating units within the building need to be updated and will work on a small batch throughout the coming months.
Randy Pryor gave his last University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension Board annual update, as he will retire Dec. 31. During his presentation, he spoke on focus areas Extension has worked on throughout the year, including soil health and agricultural education. Pryor also gave an update on his replacement, Nathan Mueller, who will be filling the role Jan. 1 and encouraged commissioners to reach out to him.
Highway Superintendent Bruce Filipi reviewed a bid for a county culvert project. Van Kirk Bros. for contracting out of Sutton, for a total of $133,225.75. A bid was supposed to be awarded at the meeting, but out of the four requests for proposals sent out, only Van Kirk’s was returned. Filipi said he will wait another two weeks to see if any more come in.
Six resolutions and claims were approved by the board. Commissioners then went into closed session regarding an appointed official evaluation and salary discussion. No action was taken.
The next Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting will be Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse.
