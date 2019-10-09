The Friend City Council held the third and final reading for ordinance 756, which allows action to be taken on certain properties to be annexed into corporate limits, at its Oct. 1 meeting at City Hall.
Of the seven parcels read, only one was accepted by the city, that which is located at 560 W. Third Street in Friend, owned by Beckler Living Trust. Part 1A of the parcel, owned by the Friend Development Group Inc. was also accepted.
The six other parcels included those located at:
- 604 U.S Highway 6 (in three parts), all owned by Milton Bros. Implement Inc.
- 616 U.S. Highway 6, owned by Norman and Rosanne Schluter
- 416 County Road 600, owned by Glen and Bonnie Felt
- 429 County Road 500, owned by Paul and Carol Johansen
- 624 and 630 U.S. Highway 6, both owned by HRW Farming
- 650 U.S. Highway 6 (in two parts) both owned by the Friend Farmer’s Union Cooperative
Also during the meeting, the council waived three readings requested for Ordinance 757 to amend a zoning district map from R-1, residence, to R-2, multiple dwelling.
More specifically, those listed on the map are located in the R.S. Bentley Addition of Friend, concerning Lots 20-21 and Friend City Pages First Addition, concerning Lot 7.
In another matter, Billy Baugh spoke on behalf of city maintenance supervisor Patrick Gates on multiple projects around the city.
Baugh said the roof of the Friend Pond outdoor area is becoming a concern. He also discussed a request of a changing station being added to the Ihde Clubhouse and a more wheelchair-accessible ramp being added.
The council approved a crew of five from Norris Public Power District to replace a light pole outside Friend Community Healthcare Systems.
Mayor Jewels Knoke said the hope is to ultimately have all city light poles replaced.
The council also approved a specialized designated liquor license for a Veterans Day celebration to take place at the Friend Legion Hall Nov. 11.
Friend Police Chief Shawn Gray gave his police report, saying the department received 240 calls in 2018 and is sitting at 265 in 2019 currently. Gray was also present for the approval of the part-time officer salary increase from $11 to $12 per hour.
The council declared 213 Main Street a nuisance property, which had a selling date of Oct. 1. The property will now be abated by the city to lessen tax payments on it.
Finally, the council heard from Friend Public School superintendent David Kraus on the strategic plan of FPS, which would require the closing of south Pine Street, near the playground area, in the next few years. No action was taken on the subject.
The next Friend City Council meeting will be Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
