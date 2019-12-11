The 13th annual Friend Christmas festival will take place Dec. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the downtown area.
The festival, sponsored by the Friend Community Club, will follow the same pattern as last year’s, with a few minor changes.
“We have a bluegrass band coming in for entertainment and around 70 baskets for the raffle,” Friend community member Bill Voss said.
The evening will begin with a free soup supper at 5 p.m. at the community building, with a ticket raffle drawing at 7:45 p.m. at the San Carlo Room.
Local Friend and surrounding area businesses have submitted goodie baskets for participants to take home.
Voss said proceeds will go toward the Friend Public School scholarship fund among other entities.
The Friend Area Fund is also hosting a cookie decorating session for children throughout the night.
Local churches and schools will perform Christmas songs and there will also be hayrack rides available.
“(The festival) is just a great evening for the community to come together,” Voss said. “It’s lots of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.