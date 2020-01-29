Chester is back.
The longhorn head that used to hang above the entrance tunnel in the gym at Dorchester High is again presiding over DHS activities.
Superintendent Daryl Schrunk said the head was removed when the gym was remodeled in about 2010. The original entrance was on the north side, and Chester hung over that.
According to the Dorchester Times blog, Chester hung in the gym from the early 1990s until 2010.
Schrunk said he discovered Chester and wanted to put him back in the gym. Art teacher Stacy Lutjemeyer added the barbed wire fence and “Chester’s Corral” lettering.
The idea was to have Chester on display over the student section, Schrunk said. The band also sits in that area when it plays.
“We built up to the pep rally,” he said. “We try to stress support and positive cheers. We want kids to get excited and have more pride in their school.”
Chester has been decorated for homecoming and Christmas so far.
