Beckett’s legacy lives on

Fifth graders at Friend Public School spent the morning of Dec. 6 reminiscing and making Christmas ornaments in memory of their late classmate Beckett Arp, who passed away in December 2015.
As an organ donor, Beckett and his family have inspired a community.
These ornaments and handwritten notes will be shared with families who have lost loved ones in 2019 but also chose organ donation.
This is the second year the class of 2027 has participated in this Random Act of Kindness in partnership with Live On Nebraska.
Beckett’s parents, Brian and Erika Arp, believe by focusing on the blessing of organ donation, Beckett’s classmates and friends realize the impact he and others have on the world.
