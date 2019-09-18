Michael Ament has worked in critical care for 29 years, split between Bryan Health Hospital in Lincoln and the Beatrice Community Hospital.
He has also worked as a flight nurse and worked one year in home care assistance.
Most recently, he has been named the director of nursing at Friend Community Healthcare System.
“I want to provide excellent care locally,” Ament said. “I really want to work on advanced skills (of the nursing department).”
Because he just started the position in August, Ament is still adjusting to a routine and rhythm, but he said both the staff and community have been most welcoming.
At the moment, Ament’s days focus on rules and regulations for the facility.
“I want to make sure we are meeting CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) standards,” Ament said.
He hopes to use skills like problem solving and managing people to grow FCHS in the best ways possible.
FCHS recently announced the opening of a new cardiac rehabilitation program Ament said he is excited about.
“I want to ensure that we are adequately staffed and are efficient,” Ament said.
