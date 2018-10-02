By state statute, the city needs to include five elements in its comprehensive plan.
Land use
The first element is land use, which means the city will need to think about which areas will be used for residential, industrial or commercial purposes within the next 10 years.
Transportation
The second is transportation and how traffic will flow throughout the city. This also includes the Plum Creek trail and other pedestrian systems that can be integrated into the city.
Community facilities
The third is community facilities like parks, schools and the library. City Administrator Greg Butcher said these are amenities residents may want available to them.
Annexation plans
The fourth is annexation plans. This requires the city to consider its growth and what areas may be annexed in the long term.
Energy
The final element is energy. Butcher said as the city grows, it needs to consider energy efficiency. This may be recommendations for residential homes or businesses or considering energy needs for different areas, like residential as compared to industrial.
