Zola Z. Prucha
June 24, 1927 – July 20, 2020
Zola Z. Harvey Prucha passed peacefully from this life into the glorious Kingdom of her Lord and Savior with a clarion call from heaven as fireworks were heard for several hours in the early morning of July 20, 2020.
Known as Zoe, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and daughter who battled breast and bladder cancers for the past 13 years. She moved in with her daughter, Peggy, and her partner, MA, who lovingly cared for her the last two years of her life. She was born in Osceola on June 24, 1927, to Gertrude and Charles Harvey. Zoe grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with nine other siblings and she was the baby of the bunch. She met the love of her life on a double date with her sister, Fay, in Omaha. She married that man, Jay Prucha, on Feb. 19, 1949, and they were blissfully together for 62 years until his death in 2011. From their union came two daughters, Connie and Peggy.
Faith and family and adventurous travel sustained Zoe throughout her life. Her love of poetry was a hallmark of the early years with her husband, as is evidenced by one of many poems she wrote him: "But if I had but moments left, In this hurried life of ours, I'd pray to God in Heaven, To guide you as His stars, To bless, guard, keep, protect you, Grant peace and happiness from above, That's love, my precious darling, I do believe that's love!"
Zoe was predeceased by her husband; parents; nine siblings and her precious pooch, Willie. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Gutierrez (John), Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Peggy Prucha (MA Thompson) of the home, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandson, Damon Gutierrez and family, Albuquerque, New Mexico; beloved niece, Marjory Sandow, Chicago, Illinois; and a host of loved nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the incredible team from Excell Hospice.
Private burial was at Lincoln Memorial Park on July 27. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, Breast Division, in the name of Zola Z. Harvey Prucha, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or online at makingstrideswalk.org or by phone 1-800-227-2345, press option 2, then option 1. It was a privilege and an honor to see my mother out of this world and into the next. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mercer-adams.com.
