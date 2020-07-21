Wilma M. Kahle
April 10, 1924 – July 14, 2020
Wilma M. Kahle, 96, of Crete passed away July 14, 2020, in Crete. She was born April 10, 1924, to August and Ella (Osterthun) Messman in Hallam. On Feb. 22, 1944, she was married to Harry Kahle. To this union, three children were born, Sandra, Kenneth and Sharon. Wilma and Harry farmed by Hallam and, later, by Milford. After Harry passed away and Wilma retired, she moved to Crete in 1988. She spent her time caring for her family, her flower garden, traveling to all 50 states and Germany, and with her greatest passion, quilting. She made more than 100 beautiful quilts.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; daughter, Sandra (Kahle) Whitmarsh; grandson, Teddy Karstens; brothers, Dale and Harold Messman; and sister, Lois Grantski. She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Diane) Kahle of Crete; daughter, Sharon (Curt) Karstens of Georgetown, Texas; son-in-law, Harold Whitmarsh of Lincoln; grandchildren, Steve (Amy) Whitmarsh, Mike (Iris) Whitmarsh and Andrew (Melissa) Kahle of Lincoln, Lisa (Shaun) Vogt of Omaha and Stephanie (Jason) Peel of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren, Mark Whitmarsh, Matthew Vogt, Addison and Alexis Kahle and McKenzie and Cameron Peel; one step-great-grandson, Brandon Peel; brothers, Dick (Loretta) Messman of Lincoln and Tom (Dorothy) Messman of Crete; sister, Loma Dewey of Crete; sister-in-law, Ruth June of Crete; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be at held at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete on Tuesday, July 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. A private family service will follow. Memorial contributions are suggested in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
