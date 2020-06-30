William C. Brabb
July 22, 1959 – May 23, 2020
William C. Brabb was born July 22, 1959, to Donald W. and Marilyn J. Brabb in Lincoln. He attended Sheridan Elementary, Irving Junior High and Lincoln High School. After high school, he worked various jobs, including Ready Mix for many years and then the City of Lincoln for almost 12 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with family, especially with his brother, Tim, and cousins Todd and Kim Miles. He played in pool leagues, attended many concerts and loved all sports. He was an avid Husker and Seattle Seahawks fan. Bill was recently baptized at Grace UMC in Crete by Dr. Reynolds.
He is survived by the love of his life and daughter, Kelsi Brabb; girlfriend, Tracy Emery; mother, Marilyn Korinek; brother, Tim (Connie) Brabb; sister, Kim (Dave) Hier; aunts, Maureen (Albert) Moeller and Linda (Glenn) Beck; uncle, Lynn (Jaci) Tibbetts; stepchildren, Cody Hudson and Katelyn Gertz; extended family, Bill Korinek, Terri, Christy, Buffy and Dustin along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; grandmother, Jesse Isobel; grandfathers, Benaiah Tibbetts and Thomas Brabb; uncles, David Brabb, Tuni Weatherman and Robert Tibbetts; aunts, Lois Weatherman and Marjorie Lesh; and stepfather Harold Korinek.
A family lunch and memorial will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, with a celebration of life for all from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Firefighter's Hall, 241 Victory Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.