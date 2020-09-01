Pigs4
Buy Now

When Pigs Fly event attendees eat a barbecue meal at the Crete Municipal Airport. Over 100 people came to the event and were provided with a meal, alcoholic beverages and entertainment by the band 67 Flat.
Pigs1
Buy Now

Stone Hollow Brewery from Beatrice serves event participants at the Crete Chamber of Commerce’s When Pigs Fly barbecue and beverages event on Aug. 29.
Pigs2
Buy Now

Jack Cochnar, executive director for the Crete Chamber of Commerce (middle) and daughters Alyssa (left) and Valerie (right) help prepare for the When Pigs Fly event on Aug. 29. The event was held at the Crete Municipal Airport with alcoholic beverage vendors and a barbecue meal for participants to enjoy.
Pigs3
Buy Now

A representative of Deer Springs Winery out of Lincoln pours an event attender a glass a wine. Other vendors included Artisan Mark, Kinkaider Brewery, Stone Hollow Brewing Company and James Arthur Vineyards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.