Friends of the Library President Tom King and granddaughter Ellie Ginapp read pages from this month’s Storywalk, “Franklin and Luna Go To The Moon” by Jen Campbell. Storywalk was created to combine physical activity with reading at the Crete Public Library. Every month the library will feature a new children’s book selected by Youth Librarian and Library Assistant Director Laura Renker. Friends of the Library paid for the Storywalk which lines the Library Park sidewalk.