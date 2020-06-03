With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Crete, the Volunteer Fire and Rescue team has had to make changes in how it responds to calls.
The dispatcher will ask questions to determine if it is a possible COVID-19 case. Since dispatchers are not informed of positive COVID-19 addresses, these questions will help get the best information they can before showing up.
When responding to a potential COVID-19 case, the patient is asked, if possible, to meet the team at the doorway. This is called “doorway triage,” Crete Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
The patient is then given a mask by a primary provider. They try to stay the recommended six feet away if possible. Out of the typical six responders, that primary provider will be responsible for taking vitals and asking questions.
“It’s just a limited exposure of our personnel,” Allen said. “We don’t need to put four people in close proximity to someone who could have COVID.”
If the person needs to be lifted or has a full code situation, more team members are available to help, but the team tries to limit potential exposure.
“We respond with everybody, like we’ve done in the past,” Allen said. “Except it’s when we get on location is where our protocols have change to just limit exposures.”
If the possible COVID positive patient needs to be transported, the primary provider will travel with the patient along with the driver of the ambulance. The rest of the team will get a separate ride back to the station.
The personal protective equipment usage has also increased. Prior to COVID-19, the team used gloves and optional goggles. Now the team uses gowns, gloves, two layers of masks and goggles.
“The gown thing is new. It’s warm,” Allen said. “But you've got to do what you've got to do.”
The PPE is thrown away after potential exposure, unless there is a way to keep it.
“With the limited amount of PPE there is in the country, we are cleaning and reusing dang near everything we can get our hands on,” Allen said.
Team members wear N95 grade masks covered with surgical masks. The surgical mask on top is to prevent the N95 mask from being exposed. The N95 masks are then reused, while the surgical masks are thrown away.
The team even made 117 of their own gowns from house wrap.
There is a washer and drier at the station for those who want to wash their clothes afterwards. Allen said it was suggested that team members bring a change of clothes in case they want to do laundry. There is also a shower at the station for members to use.
The ambulance also gets thoroughly cleaned after potential cases, which is no different than before.
Since dispatch is not informed of the cases, the fire and rescue teams have been trying to keep track of some address that they know have had positive cases. Allen said they know for sure they have dealt with around 20 positive COVID-19 cases, but there could have been more since information is not provided before.
“We are taking the same precautions on everybody that answers the questions ‘difficulty breathing, fever, nausea, etc.,’” Allen said. “If they answer any of those right, they’re going to get the COVID treatment.”
The team is a fire service so everyone on the team has agreed to do “extraordinary things” for people in the community. That includes going into a burning building, but this is no different, Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.