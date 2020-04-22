Vicki E. Arfmann
Jan. 9, 1953 – April 16, 2020
Vicki Ellen (Muhs) Arfmann was born Jan. 9, 1953, to Phyllis (Wilkins) Muhs and Eldon Muhs in Grand Island and passed to her heavenly home on April 16, 2020.
She grew up on the farm and loved riding her beautiful horses. She graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School and attended Kearney State College. It was there, on a blind date, she met the love of her life, Greg Arfmann (even though he interrupted her plans to go to the State Fair). They were united in marriage Aug. 4, 1973, at American Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Their love story spanned 48-plus years and will continue to be a grounding force in her family’s lives.
She was fiercely devoted to her husband, daughters and most importantly, her seven grandchildren. Many miles were logged in their vehicles attending grandchildren’s events and activities. Grandma always read the best stories and thought up the best games. Nothing was better than spoiling a grandchild (and then sending them home to their parents). Or riding a Disney roller coaster with them. She loved eating a Runza at the stadium and cheering for her Husker football team. Mom truly bled Husker red. She cherished the years she spent working for Drs. Lehr, Dinslage and Wilcox and the co-workers that she loved like family. (Y’all gave her many years of laughs). She adored her retired time, traveling in the fifth-wheel and wintering in her beloved Tucson. That desert lifestyle suited her. Vicki was a sunshine-loving, flip-flop wearing and the-hotter-the-temperature-the-better type of gal. We’ll always see her in the warm rays of the sun.
Left to mourn this terrible loss are her devoted husband, Greg; daughters and their spouses, Brooke Glenn (Wendy Hunt), Abbie (Josh) Page and Sara (Brandon) Pohlmann; grandchildren, Julia Glenn, Alexis (Nick Hobbs), AJ, Ava and Aiden Page, and Marshall Pohlmann; sister, Colleen (Ed) Ehmen; brothers, Gary (Jeanette) Muhs and Ron (Sheri) Muhs; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matt Arfmann and Clara Arfmann; and cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant siblings, Gerald Vern, Nancy Jo and Keith James; parents-in-law, Walt and Shirley Arfmann; grandchild, Garrison Glenn; aunts, uncles, cousins, and pets, Karly and Jada.
Cremation has occurred. A celebration of life will be planned at a future (and mom hopes warmer) date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
