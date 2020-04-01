Verna M. Johnson
Aug. 30, 1931 – March 21, 2020
Verna Mae (Henning) Johnson was born Aug. 30, 1931, to Elmer and Hannah (Sieck) Henning. On Oct. 1, 1952, she married Robert E. “Bob” Johnson. She died March 21, 2020, in Crete.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and brother, Melvin Henning.
She is survived by her children, Vicky Johnson and husband Kent Plummer, Mark Johnson, Kerry Beezley and husband James, James Johnson and wife Marnie and Andrew Johnson and wife Michele; her sisters, Eunice Underwood and Fay Wergin; sister-in-law, Twila Henning; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Lambs of Christ Preschool at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at Eighth and Hawthorne streets in Crete. A private family burial will be held. A public celebration of life will be held when circumstances allow. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.