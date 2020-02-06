Velma Irene Lutz
Nov. 11, 1940 – Jan. 29, 2020
Velma Irene Lutz of Seward, formerly of Cordova (40 years), was born Nov. 11, 1940, in Oberlin, Kansas, the daughter of the Rev. Hilmer and Myrtle (Dahlin) Larson, and passed away Jan. 29, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 79 years, 2 months and 18 days.
Velma grew up in Ong and Genoa, where she attended and graduated from Genoa High School with the class of 1958. She then went on to attend Luther Junior College in Wahoo and Concordia Teachers College in Seward, where she received her bachelor of science degree in education, music and sociology. Velma taught second and third grades at Zion Lutheran School in Hastings.
She was united in marriage to Bernard Lutz on July 28, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. The couple lived in McCool Junction for a year before they moved to the family farm near Exeter in 1964. Velma taught at the Nebraska State Reformatory for Women in York for one year, where she taught Caril Ann Fugate typing. She then began teaching at Cordova Elementary from 1964 to 1967 and in McCool Junction until her retirement in 1993.
Velma was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova where she taught Sunday school and was a choir director for many years. She was a member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and recently pioneered the LWML Lydia Circle at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova. She was dedicated and loved her hobby of sending cards to friends and loved ones in her own card ministry. Velma played the organ at many churches for weddings and funerals, including St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova, Trinity Lutheran Church in Cordova, United Methodist Church in McCool Junction and Faith Lutheran Church and Living Word Lutheran Church, both in Seward. She also directed and was a member of many different choirs in the area. Velma and Bernard enjoyed over 40 years as members of their church card club. She served as the president and a board member of Blue Valley Community Action for many years and was also a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority. She belonged to many other organizations and enjoyed them all.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and people in general. Velma loved when her family left to get that kiss on her cheek. It was special to her. She had a love for angels and had a collection of over 200 angels. Velma loved calling and singing to her family on every birthday. She was a creative person, making things for her family from used items. In her later years she enjoyed coloring pictures. Velma was a forgiving person and always put others before her own needs. She loved her Lord and Savior and is now enjoying her heavenly reward.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Hilmer and Myrtle Larson; and husband, Bernard Lutz.
Velma is survived by three daughters, Lucinda and husband V.B. Johnson of Seward, Thais and husband Rodney Brejcha of Friend and Myretta and husband Greg Whittington of Wilber; eight grandchildren, Roxanne Bates, Clarissa Mueller, Lindsay Brejcha, Claire Brejcha, Anna Lynn Brejcha, Mitchel Whittington, Bradyn Whittington and Lovelyn Whittington; four great-grandchildren, RaeLynn Mueller, Andrew Bates, Isaac Bates and Ethan Mueller; sister, Lucille Hansen of Omaha; brother, LeRoy Larson of Grand Island; two sisters-in-law, Jane Lutz of Henderson and Elaine Lutz of York; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A funeral service was Feb. 3, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova, with the Rev. Brian Tuma officiating. A private family interment was in the Johnson Creek Cemetery near Friend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutz family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
