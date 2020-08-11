Utility billing was late this month due to a transition to a new software by the City.
Typically, utility bills come by the first of the month on a postcard sized invoice.
“We thought there would be hiccups, but not to this magnitude,” City Administrator Tom Ourada said.
The payment due date will be adjusted to 15 days after invoices are sent out.
“We hope and figure that this is a one-time thing,” Ourada said.
New utility bills will come on a letter sized paper in an envelope. These invoices will include more information, including billing and usage history for the past year. They will also include a detachable portion to return with in-person or mailed payments, which is the same as the previous statements.
The online payment portal has changed to Xpress Bill Pay with billing choices for auto pay and paperless billing. Direct bank account payments and credit/debit cards without convenience fees will be accepted online.
This new software not only covers utility billing, but also finances, HR and accounting with sizable data bases with billing history and rates.
“It’s very comprehensive software,” Ourada said. “The software we were using didn’t have near the capabilities of what we moved to.”
The online Xpress Bill Pay link will be available on the City’s website under Public Works/Utility Rates and Payments or Quicklinks/Pay Utility Bill Online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.