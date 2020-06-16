The Crete Library had only been open six weeks at its new location before COVID-19 forced the library to close its doors.
Since then, the drive-thru window has been serving community members with materials.
Circulation is up for 2020, compared to the same time in 2019. In 2020, the library has circulated 1,417 print items and 368 DVDs. In 2019, that was 1,139 print items and 400 DVDs.
Because of the increased circulation, library employees created a new system to ensure the health and safety of employees and users.
Library card remote signup
Community members can sign up for library cards remotely now. The form is found on the Crete Library’s card catalog at crete.ne.gov/library. Saline County and rural Crete (outside of the city limits) residents will not be charged for a library card. Citizens within Crete school district boundaries also will not be charged. A librarian will be in contact by phone or email once the form has been submitted. The library card can be picked up at the pick-up window. A valid identification will be needed to verify the address associated with the card.
Reserving materials
Materials may be requested over the phone, (402) 826-3809, or by logging into the card catalog and reserving selections. New books and materials have been purchased in order to keep new material in circulation. Reserved materials may be collected at the window.
Picking up materials
When picking up reserved materials, call the library’s number on the window and answer staff’s questions. Books will then be checked out, put in a plastic bag and handed out the window with an extension grabber.
Returning materials
When returning materials, drive through the pick-up area past the window the drop box. Deposit materials into the box. Do not drop off materials through window.
Once returned
Once returned, books go into a four-day quarantine after being cleaned with diluted bleach. After the four days, books are ready to be checked out again.
Remote printing
Documents can be sent to the library for printing. Print-outs should be emailed to the addresses found on the library’s website, www.crete.ne.gov/library. Mobile printing at the library is found in the Library Services tab. Attachments will be printed along with the text in the email itself. An email receipt will be sent following the processing. Call the library to let the staff know a document has been sent to be printed. Along with the notification of the document, the library staff will ask for the email address that was used and a telephone number. Print-outs can be released at the drive-thru window after email address and phone number are verified.
The library is not accepting physical payments for print-outs at this time. An honor system is in place for smaller printing projects. Call the library for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.