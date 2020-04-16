Public Health Solutions reported two additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saline County April 16. Both patients are men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s.
These cases are unrelated to each other and both patients are currently
self-isolating in their homes and being monitored by PHS.
Investigations are in process to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with the patients.
This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to 29. As of today, there have been 26 confirmed cases reported in Gage County, three in Saline County, and no cases reported in Fillmore, Jefferson or Thayer counties.
PHS reminds everyone to continue social distancing and respecting the 10-person rule for gatherings. These interventions will help slow the spread of this virus in our community.
For more information, call Public Health Solutions at (402) 826-3880.
