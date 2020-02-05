A tryout at a summer camp led Chelsey Ordaz and Isis Avalos to London.
The two are seniors and cheerleaders for Crete High School. They were among those selected to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade.
Avalos said they had to perform both a cheer and dance routine in front of judges at the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in Omaha in July. Ordaz said about 14 schools were represented, most in Class A.
Judges announced their All-American selections at the end of the camp. Everyone who tried out stood in a line, waiting to hear.
“I was very nervous,” Avalos said with a grin.
Ordaz was the first of the Crete cheerleaders to be announced.
“I was so excited,” she said. “But I didn’t want to go alone.”
Avalos said she had been selected as a sophomore, as well, but didn’t go to London. She had determined if she made it this year, she was going to go.
Fellow CHS cheerleader Bella Reed was also selected, but did not make the trip to London. The Crete cheerleaders were among the eight from Nebraska selected for the parade.
They had to raise the money to pay for the trip and did things like deliver phone books, sell helium balloons at a football game and hold a garage sale.
Avalos and Ordaz left from Kansas City Dec. 26. The first part of the trip was Kansas City to North Carolina and only took about an hour and half. The flight to London took seven and a half hours.
Both were jet lagged when they arrived in London, but because they arrived so early in the day (7 a.m. landing, 9 a.m. to the hotel), their rooms weren’t ready.
They rested for awhile in the hotel lobby before venturing out to see the area in which they were staying. Avalos said they decided to try something different to eat.
“The food was not as processed as here,” she said.
The candy, however, was phenomenal, the two said.
During the time they were in London, the two had three free days to go sightseeing. They took some bus tours and saw Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, Big Ben, London Bridge, the Tower of London and the crown jewels, which were beautiful, Ordaz said.
They also got to see the musical “Wicked” on stage.
Ordaz said they visited some of the shopping centers in the area, just to see them. Avalos said she stopped everywhere to buy souvenirs of her visit.
On New Year’s Eve, the group celebrated at the hotel, Avalos said.
Some of the cheerleaders came with their families and were able to go with them to tour London. Ordaz and Avalos were by themselves, but they met a family who adopted them for the week.
“They treated us like one of their own,” Ordaz said, adding the grandmother helped take care of her one day when she was sick.
The cheer director Marcos also looked out for them, they said.
They got the routine for the parade about a month in advance. The large group had only one practice to get formations and locations down, Ordaz said.
The parade is two to three miles, Ordaz said, but it didn’t feel like it. The cheerleaders stopped to perform at points along the way and then had to sprint to catch up with the rest of the parade.
The approximately 900 cheerleaders were divided into four groups.
The group Avalos and Ordaz were in was toward the end of the parade. The parade started at noon, but their group didn’t start along the route until about 3 p.m., Avalos said.
“I wasn’t really tired,” Ordaz said. “It was so much fun. I wanted to keep doing it.”
Avalos said the crowd appreciated the cheerleaders and made them feel like celebrities.
“People kept taking pictures,” Ordaz added.
Avalos said her favorite part of the trip was feeling like a celebrity in the parade. Ordaz said she was nervous before the parade, but once it started it was exciting.
“It was so worth it,” she said.
“It went by so fast,” Avalos added.
